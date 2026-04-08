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Expert Analysis

2 Strands Of Patent Law In High Court's 'Skinny Label' Case

By Jonas McDavit ( April 8, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- In anticipation of the upcoming oral arguments in Amarin Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., which is set to be heard later this month at the U.S. Supreme Court, here is what to listen for: the "property" versus "home" strands of intellectual property law. ...

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