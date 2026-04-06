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Clyde & Co. Adds Kennedys Insurance Expert To LA Office

By Gina Kim ( April 6, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Clyde & Co. LLP has announced the continued upscaling of its U.S. operations with the addition of insurance litigation expert Shain Wasser from Kennedys as partner in its Los Angeles office, helping the firm strengthen its North American insurance and complex litigation capabilities. ...

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