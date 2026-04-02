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NJ Panel OKs Prior Assault Evidence In Manslaughter Trial

By Parker Quinlan ( April 2, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled on Thursday that evidence of previous crimes was properly admitted in a manslaughter trial because prosecutors were able to prove that the value in establishing the defendant's identity and motive outweighed any potential jury prejudice....

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