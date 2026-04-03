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Analysis

Iran War Disruption Could Spur Future Energy Dealmaking

By Al Barbarino ( April 3, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The ongoing war in Iran is rattling global energy markets and clouding the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in the short term, but attorneys say deal opportunities are likely to emerge over time across oil, liquefied natural gas and renewable power....

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