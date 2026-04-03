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NC Cannabis Advisers Call For Legal Recreational Use

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 3, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's unregulated market for intoxicating hemp products is a "medical and public safety crisis," said a report by the state's cannabis advisory council, which recommended state lawmakers legalize recreational and medical marijuana and enact rules focused on total THC content, rather than distinguishing between hemp and marijuana....

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