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Conn. Senator Eyes May Passage For AI, Data Broker Bills

By Allison Grande ( April 2, 2026, 11:54 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state senator behind a pair of legislative proposals regulating data brokers, surveillance pricing, chatbots and the use of artificial intelligence in the employment context told Law360 that he remains confident the measures will pass before the legislative session ends next month, although he acknowledged some provisions could drop out....

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