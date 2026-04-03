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Tax Slashes, DA Oversight Bills Mark End Of Ga. Session

By Chart Riggall ( April 3, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Republican-driven rollback to Georgia income taxes that could extend through the better part of the next decade capped off the state's 2026 legislative session Thursday, as lawmakers avoided the bitter fights over civil justice reform that dominated the convening of the General Assembly in 2025....

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