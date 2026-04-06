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8th Circ. Won't Revive Salvadoran Woman's Asylum Case

By Tom Lotshaw ( April 6, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel said the Board of Immigration Appeals reasonably rejected an El Salvador woman's claim that an immigration judge showed bias and unfairly denied her asylum bid, because she failed to support the assertion....

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