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Expert Analysis

Lockdown To Ledger: COVID Rulings Inform Crypto Coverage

By Brandon Sipple and Nicole Rameix ( April 13, 2026, 1:02 PM EDT) -- The past year has marked a turning point for digital assets. With the expansion of spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds and the growing involvement of banks, asset managers and institutional custodians, cryptocurrencies have moved steadily from the periphery of financial markets toward the mainstream. What was once viewed primarily as a speculative technology is increasingly treated as a legitimate asset class within the global financial system....

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