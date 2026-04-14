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Expert Analysis

Insights From OppFi Suit On Building Calif. Bank Partnerships

By Charles Washburn Jr. and Brandon Wong ( April 14, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 24, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gary Roberts issued a tentative opinion granting a motion for summary judgment brought by Opportunity Financial LLC, or OppFi, in long-running litigation between itself and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, or DFPI....

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