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Madison Air Eyes $2.2B IPO In Biggest US Debut Of 2026

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( April 6, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Air ventilation and filtration company Madison Air Solutions on Monday filed plans with U.S. regulators to raise roughly $2.2 billion in an initial public offering, which would be the largest public debut of 2026....

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