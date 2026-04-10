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Expert Analysis

Steps To Maintain War Insurance Amid Middle East Conflict

By Sergio Oehninger, Emily Garrison and Josh Singh ( April 10, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf, also referred to as the Arabian Gulf, involving Iran, regional actors and Western powers has materially increased operational risk in one of the world's most strategically important corridors. Disruptions or threats carry global economic consequences and regional instability....

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