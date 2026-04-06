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Framing Biz Sues Machine Co. Over Faulty $15M Joint System

By Mike Curley ( April 6, 2026, 3:19 PM EDT) -- An Arizona-based company that makes framing materials for prefabricated homes is suing a German machinery maker, saying it failed to deliver a working $15 million finger joint fabrication system despite 18 months of working on it post-installation....

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