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Expert Analysis

Seeking A Policy Fix As Merger Reporting Fight Continues

By Paul Cuomo, Matthew Adler and Michael Bodosky ( April 7, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- On March 19, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit denied the Federal Trade Commission's motion for a stay pending appeal of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce v. FTC decision, which vacated the 2024 Hart‑Scott‑Rodino, or HSR, final rule....

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