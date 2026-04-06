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Denver Property Managers Sued Over Eviction Fee Collection

By Zach Dupont ( April 6, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Two property management companies are using eviction proceedings to siphon illegal attorney fees and costs from former tenants according to two proposed class actions filed in Colorado state court Friday....

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