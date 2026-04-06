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Paperwork Lapse Led To 'Horrific' Family Slayings, Jury Told

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( April 6, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Counsel for slain family members of a mentally ill man who murdered them after being discharged from a psychiatric ward asked a Philadelphia jury on Monday to impose a "substantial" verdict against a healthcare management company for allegedly not submitting paperwork that would have stopped him from buying a gun....

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