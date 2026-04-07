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3 Firms Guide €56B Pershing Bid For Universal Music

By Najiyya Budaly ( April 7, 2026, 10:42 AM BST) -- Investment group Pershing Square said Tuesday that it has offered to buy Universal Music in a cash-and-stock deal that values the music industry heavyweight at approximately €55.8 billion ($64.5 billion) as it bids to rescue the label's dwindling share price....

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