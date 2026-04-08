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Clifford Chance Drops Australian Mining Co. Over $2.1M Bill

By Caroline Simson ( April 8, 2026, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Australian mining company Equatorial Resources Ltd. has parted ways with its former counsel at Clifford Chance LLP following a dispute over a roughly $2.1 million unpaid legal bill, as it awaits an arbitral award in its $1.9 billion claim against the Republic of Congo....

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