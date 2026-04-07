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Conn. Justices Uphold Reprimand For Atty's 'Diatribe'

By Brian Steele ( April 7, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A divided Connecticut Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to toss out a reprimand imposed on an attorney accused of making disparaging statements about judges amid a long-running fee dispute, finding that John W. Mills failed to show he had "an objective, reasonable belief" that his written comments were true....

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