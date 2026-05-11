Minn. Justices Challenge County On Hilton Valuation Appeal
By Sanjay Talwani ( May 11, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Minnesota's justices quizzed counsel for Hennepin County on Monday on whether its arguments for its preferred method for valuing a Hilton-branded Minneapolis hotel and convention center could be enough to overturn a state tax court decision that adopted the owner's approach....
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