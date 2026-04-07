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Texas AG Says DOGE Data Led To Fraud Investigations

By Spencer Brewer ( April 7, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Texas attorney general on Tuesday announced investigations into dozens of Medicaid providers across Texas, claiming that data from the Department of Government Efficiency led to the fraud allegations....

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