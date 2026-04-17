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Expert Analysis

What AI Analysis Can Reveal About Securities Class Actions

By Mark Howrey and Emma Dong ( April 17, 2026, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A Law360 Pulse survey from March indicates that large numbers of attorneys are using artificial intelligence tools for an increasing variety of tasks, such as legal research and document creation.[1] Given this increased use of AI, one might also ask whether such tools can be helpful in undertaking data-driven assessments of litigation — particularly in the area of securities class actions....

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