What AI Analysis Can Reveal About Securities Class Actions

By Mark Howrey and Emma Dong ( April 17, 2026, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A Law360 Pulse survey from March indicates that large numbers of attorneys are using artificial intelligence tools for an increasing variety of tasks, such as legal research and document creation.[1] Given this increased use of AI, one might also ask whether such tools can be helpful in undertaking data-driven assessments of litigation — particularly in the area of securities class actions....