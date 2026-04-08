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Mass. Tax Board Upholds Couple's $4.9M Home Value

By Jaqueline McCool ( April 8, 2026, 1:05 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts home on a 144-acre residential property was properly valued at $4.9 million, the state Appellate Tax Board ruled, after the owners failed to provide comparable properties to prove the value should be lowered....

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