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Trade Court Halts Solar Cell Dispute Until Fed Circ. Ruling

By Jack McLoone ( April 8, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A buyer of imported solar cells won't get a ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade on its challenge of the assessment of antidumping and countervailing duties until the Federal Circuit rules on the validity of a pause on those duties, the CIT said Wednesday....

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