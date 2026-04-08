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Texas Hemp Interests Say New THC Rule Defies Legislature

By Sam Reisman ( April 8, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A group of Texas hemp interests is suing state officials to halt implementation of new regulations restricting the sale of certain hemp products, alleging that the policy unlawfully sidestepped the authority of state lawmakers....

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