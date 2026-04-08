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Mich. Appeals Panel Hears Challenge To School Aid Waiver

By Melanie Dorsey ( April 8, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel heard arguments Wednesday over whether a school safety funding provision unlawfully forces districts to waive legal privileges in the event of a mass casualty investigation, with school districts saying the law is unconstitutionally vague and the state countering that it applies only to entities, not individuals. ...

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