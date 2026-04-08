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Del. Judge Orders Disclosures Over PE Investors In Law Firms

By Rose Krebs ( April 8, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- As ethics concerns mount over the growing interest in allowing outside investment in the legal industry, Delaware's top federal judge is requiring attorneys seeking pro hac vice admission in his court to certify that they do not practice law or share fees with nonlawyers, with certain exceptions....

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