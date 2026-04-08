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Trade Court Sustains Harsher Steel Duties For Japan Steel Co.

By Dylan Moroses ( April 8, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce properly justified an enforcement mechanism for insufficient compliance to trigger higher antidumping duty rates against Nippon Steel Corp. on its second try, according to an opinion published Wednesday by the U.S. Court of International Trade....

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