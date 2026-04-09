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SEC Says FTX Auditor Didn't Understand Crypto Markets

By Emilie Ruscoe ( April 9, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Prager Metis equity partner who led the firm's audits of defunct crypto asset trading platform FTX has been barred, for now, from appearing or practicing before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the regulator's claims he mishandled the FTX financial reviews and improperly blessed its financial statements....

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