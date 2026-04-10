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Trade Court Mulls Economic Basis For Trump's Global Tariffs

By Dylan Moroses ( April 10, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. Court of International Trade judges heard oral arguments Friday on President Donald Trump's order imposing temporary global tariffs under the Trade Act, pressing attorneys for both sides on whether the White House can invoke the economic conditions specified by the law....

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