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Companies Linked To Scam Network Seek Ch. 15 Recognition

By Emily Lever ( April 9, 2026, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Court-appointed liquidators of the companies in the Prince Group — linked by U.S. and U.K. authorities to a massive Cambodia-based "pig butchering" network that used human-trafficked captives to sell scam crypto investments — are seeking Chapter 15 recognition of their insolvency proceedings....

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