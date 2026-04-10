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Colo. Appeals Court Bars Upfront Fees For Police Footage

By Benjamin Morse ( April 10, 2026, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Law enforcement agencies cannot require upfront payment before handing over body camera and other recordings tied to police misconduct complaints when disclosure is mandated by state law, the Colorado Court of Appeals found, affirming a win for a local publication against the city of Boulder....

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