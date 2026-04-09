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Colo. Appeals Court Upholds State Sanctuary Law

By Rachel Konieczny ( April 9, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Colorado law that prohibits counties from entering into immigration detention agreements with the federal government does not violate the state's constitution, the Colorado Court of Appeals held Thursday in rejecting Douglas County's challenge to the law....

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