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IRS Urged To Clarify Foreign-Owner Rules For Energy Credits

By Kat Lucero ( April 9, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Public power and nuclear associations, along with battery groups, are among stakeholders urging the Internal Revenue Service to clarify foreign ownership rules that could disqualify projects from certain clean energy tax credits, emphasizing that timely guidance is critical to securing project financing....

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