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Cantwell Wants Fired FTC Dems At Senate Oversight Hearing

By Allison Grande ( April 9, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is pushing for the two commissioners who were fired from the Federal Trade Commission last year to be invited to an upcoming hearing, arguing that their presence is "necessary" to conduct proper oversight of how the Trump administration's influence has impacted the agency's work to protect consumers. ...

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