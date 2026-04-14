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Expert Analysis

Gender-Expansive Calif. Equal Pay Laws Widen Employer Risk

By Sarah Abraham and Jacqueline Crispino ( April 14, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- California recently enacted amendments to strengthen its Equal Pay Act and Pay Transparency Act. The California Equal Pay Act, codified under Labor Code Section 1197.5, was originally enacted in 1949 and has since been revised numerous times, including in each of the past three years.[1] The most recent amendments aim to shrink the wage gap, not only for women, but also for nonbinary and transgender employees....

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