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Getting To Know The Key Partners In Nuclear Power Projects

By Jane Accomando, Brooke Poole Clark and Felipe Alice ( April 14, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- On March 25, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission unveiled Part 53, its first new reactor licensing process in decades, intended to accelerate safe, innovative reactor deployment and reinforce U.S. energy leadership....

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