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LA Sues Alleged Operator Of 4 Unlicensed Cannabis Shops

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 10, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles entrepreneur faces the potential permanent shutdown of his retail shops and tens of thousands of dollars in civil penalties, according to a lawsuit accusing him of operating at least four unlicensed cannabis storefronts despite repeated police raids, arrests, and property owner evictions....

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