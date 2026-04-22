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Expert Analysis

Mitigating Multistate Risks As California Expands Tax Reach

By Delina Yasmeh ( April 22, 2026, 11:46 AM EDT) -- California recently finalized sourcing regulations for intangible income and asset management services that take effect for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2026....

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