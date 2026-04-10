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IRS Floats Excise Tax Regs On Overseas Money Transfers

By Kat Lucero ( April 10, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Individuals who send funds to people abroad via a remittance transfer provider using cash, money orders, cashier's checks, traveler's checks and similar financial instruments would trigger a new 1% excise tax on the total amount remitted under proposed regulations the IRS unveiled Friday....

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