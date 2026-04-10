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Analysis

ICE Quietly Changes I-9 Offenses, Raising Employer Fine Risk

By Britain Eakin ( April 10, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Employers are staring down bigger fines for I-9 violations after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement quietly redefined substantive violations to include common administrative errors that were previously correctable without penalty....

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