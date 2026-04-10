GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

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By Sue Reisinger ( April 10, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Other states might follow the lead of California and break with President Donald Trump's policies in implementing guardrails for state agencies to contract with AI companies. And after three individual indictments last month for selling banned tech to China, Supermicro has hired Munger Tolles & Olson LLP to conduct an independent investigation, assigned its general counsel to lead an internal compliance review, and shaken up its compliance leadership....

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