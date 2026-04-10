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Employment Authority: Inside The Wells Fargo Union Push

By Grace Elletson ( April 10, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how the effort to unionize Wells Fargo branches has faced setbacks in 2026, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's move to prioritize settlements before filing suits and how a recent Sixth Circuit decision is set to affect U.S. Department of Labor regulations....

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