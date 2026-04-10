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Trump Media Pans Truth Social Backers' Bid To Depose Trump

By Bonnie Eslinger ( April 10, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Trump Media & Technology Group urged a Florida state judge to deny a bid by former backers of President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform to stay its July trial over taking the company public, saying the court shouldn't wait on the defendants' too-late appeal related to deposing the president....

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