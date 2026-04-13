Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Appeals Board Says No-Shows Shouldn't End Removal Case

By Ganesh Setty ( April 13, 2026, 12:27 PM EDT) -- An immigration judge erred by terminating removal proceedings without prejudice after neither the noncitizen nor the U.S. Department of Homeland Security appeared, the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled, finding that in absentia proceedings should've been held instead....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies