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SEC To Craft Exemption For Foreign Bail-In Transactions

By Aislinn Keely ( April 10, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins said Friday that he has directed staff to draft an exemption for securities offered and sold as part of certain foreign bail-in processes, announcing the plans as the agency said it won't take action over bail-in transactions directed by the Bank of England....

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