Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFTC Taps Latham, Sidley Attys For Innovation Task Force

By Emilie Ruscoe ( April 10, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has tapped alumni of Latham & Watkins LLP, Sidley Austin LLP and advisory firm Patomak Global Partners LLC for its task force developing regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence and prediction markets....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies