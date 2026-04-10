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Barnes & Thornburg Adds 12 Lowenstein Insurance Attys

By Andrea Keckley ( April 10, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP announced on Friday that it has taken on 12 insurance recovery attorneys from Lowenstein Sandler LLP, touting their work for policyholders across the East Coast....

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