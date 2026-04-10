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Texas Judge Blocks State From Enforcing New Hemp Rules

By Spencer Brewer ( April 10, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court on Friday blocked state agencies from enforcing new rules restricting the sale of certain hemp products, after hemp industry groups sued the agencies over claims they illegally went past what the legislature allowed them to ban....

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