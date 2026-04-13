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Taft Enters New York City With Steptoe Energy Team

By Tracey Read ( April 13, 2026, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP announced Monday that it has opened its first New York City office and brought on an energy, infrastructure and project finance group from Steptoe LLP....

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